UK State of Trust Report 2024
To uncover the latest trends shaping security and compliance, we surveyed 1,000 business and IT leaders in the UK. Find out why third-party risk and AI are making it harder to build and demonstrate trust.
The security landscape has never been more challenging
More than half (54%) of UK organisations say that security risks have never been higher. At the same time, just 11% of a company’s IT budget is dedicated to security – but leaders say it should be 17% in an ideal world.
The compliance burden continues to grow
Time spent on compliance tasks increased to over 12 working weeks – up from 10 working weeks last year. UK IT leaders also spend an average of 7.2 hours per week, or 8.9 working weeks a year, assessing and reviewing vendor risk.
Explore more UK trust trends
Get your free copy of the UK State of Trust Report 2024 for more findings on security, compliance, and the future of trust.