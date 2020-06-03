UK services sector gauge picks up but economic gloom continues

A closely watched gauge of the UK services sector picked up in May, although the dominant section of the economy remained severely depressed as coronavirus restrictions were largely held in place.

The IHS Markit/Cips services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 29 in May, up from the record low of 13.4 in April. Today’s reading also beat an earlier estimate for May of 27.8.

Nonetheless, a score below 50 traditionally indicates that the services sector contracted compared to the month earlier.

Tim Moore, economics director at data firm IHS Markit, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a severe impact on UK service sector activity in May, despite a boost in some areas from the gradual easing of lockdown measures.”

More to follow.