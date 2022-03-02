UK refers Russia to international criminal court over ‘barbaric’ invasion

The UK has joined 38 countries to make the “largest ever” referral to the International Criminal Court over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The referral of Russian atrocities to the criminal court will kick start an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The British government contends that Russia’s use of indiscriminate force against innocent civilians, in its illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, amounts to war crimes, for which the Putin regime must be held accountable.

The first official death toll for the war has today been released with at least 498 Russian troops killed and 2,000 Ukrainian civilians believed to be dead.

“Tonight 38 countries from across the world have made the largest ever referral to the International Criminal Court for Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine,” wrote British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter.

“We are crystal clear that Putin cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity,” Johnson added.

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “Putin’s military machine is targeting civilians indiscriminately and tearing through towns across Ukraine.”

“An investigation by the International Criminal Court into Russia’s barbaric acts is urgently needed and it is right that those responsible are held to account. The UK will work closely with allies to ensure justice is done,” Truss added.

Germany, France and Ireland were among British allies that referred Russia to the international criminal court.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the UK is “willing to provide the necessary technical assistance to support successful convictions.”

It comes after Ukraine’s Prime Minister Zelensky accused Russia of war crimes after cluster and vacuum bombs were used against Ukraine, weapons banned under international law.

