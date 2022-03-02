UK inflation to hit generational high of 9.5 per cent as Russia-Ukraine war sends energy prices soaring

Fears over Moscow squeezing oil and gas flows in retaliation to Western sanction has pushed energy prices to a record high, leading to inflation on these shores to scale to as high as 9.5 per cent, according to Goldman Sachs (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The spillover impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on energy prices will send the cost of living in the UK to a level not seen in a generation, reveals fresh forecasts by top City analysts.

Fears over Moscow squeezing oil and gas flows in retaliation to Western sanctions has pushed energy prices dangerously close to record highs, leading to inflation on these shores to scale to as high as 9.5 per cent, according to Goldman Sachs.

Benchmark natural gas futures doubled today, hitting £4.64 per therm, while Brent Crude, the international oil barometer, topped $111 a barrel for the first time in nearly a decade.

Those elevated energy prices will result in a 55 per cent hike to the energy price cap in October, Goldman warned.

The cap is already set to rise 54 per cent in April, swelling energy bills to nearly £2,000 for most households and heaping even further pressure on Brits’ finances.

The additional cap rise will hoist inflation to a rate not seen in Britain since 1990.

Goldman said the Bank of England will look through the energy shock and send interest rates to 1.75 per cent by November as it continues to flex its inflation fighting muscles despite the conflict in the East.

Brits are certain to slash spending in the face of severe pressure on their living standards, sparking concern over whether the UK’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis will run out of steam this year.

“We expect the high inflation to lead to cost-of-living pressures and weigh on growth over the course of this year,” analysts at Goldman said.

Under previous forecasts by the Bank of England projecting an inflation peak of 7.25 per cent this April, UK living standards were already expected to fall at the steepest rate since the 1940s.

If Goldman’s projections materialise, the hit to households’ spending power will be substantially worse.

The warning came on the same day fellow banking giant JP Morgan said rampant inflation will cause economic growth to “slow to a crawl”.

Although Britain is much less reliant on Russia for energy supplies than Europe, the cost of securing oil and gas is set in energy markets on the Continent.

As a result, the UK is almost certain to have to pay more to secure energy inventories in the coming months.

Petrol prices are already running at the highest rate on record.