UK records highest daily coronavirus cases since May

The UK has recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus infections in four months, as the Prime Minister today announced fresh measures to crack down on a second wave sweeping the country.

A further 4,926 people tested positive for coronavirus in the UK over the last 24 hours, marking the highest daily figure since 7 May.

Read more: Third of Wales to enter lockdown following spike in infections

The UK also marked the highest daily death rate since 14 July today, after a further 37 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Today’s figure takes the overall number of infections confirmed in the UK to 403,551.

The official UK coronavirus death toll now stands at 41,825, however separate figures show there have now been more than 57,500 deaths registered in Britain in which coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes after Boris Johnson today announced a swathe of new restrictions to tackle the rapid rise in infection rates across the country.

Speaking in the Commons this lunchtime, Johnson urged people in England to work from home where possible, and enforced a 10pm curfew for hospitality and leisure venues.

“Unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months,” said the PM.

Johnson added that the UK has reached a “a perilous turning point”, and that the government was “acting on the principle that a stitch in time saves nine”.

It comes after the UK’s top scientists yesterday warned that Britain could see around 50,000 infections a day by mid-October without urgent action.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned that coronavirus cases are currently doubling every seven days in the UK, while just eight per cent of Britons have any sort of immunity.

The Prime Minister will make a live address to the nation at 8pm this evening, in which he will outline new guidelines such as fines for breaking mandatory mask-wearing rules.

Read more: Boris Johnson to tell Brits to work from home in lockdown U-turn

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan today said he is in discussions to enforce extra measures in the capital to meet its “unique needs and challenges”.

Khan said: “Londoners have made monumental sacrifices during this pandemic and as I have further meetings with ministers and council leaders in the coming days I will continue to keep Londoners informed about the extra measures that may need to be implemented in the capital.”

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter