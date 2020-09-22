Boris Johnson has imposed a swathe of stringent new coronavirus restrictions that could last for up to six months.

New restrictions in England will include a 10pm curfew, enforced table service at hospitality venues, and banning indoor events of all kinds and weddings of more than six people.

Retail and hospitality workers will also be forced to wear face masks at all times, and customers will have to wear face masks at hospitlaity venues when not seated.

Plans to allow crowds at sports stadiums and other similar events next month have also been scrapped.

The Prime Minister told MPs today that the country was facing a second wave and that the UK had reached “a perilous turning point”.

