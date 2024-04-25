Two of the five horses which ran loose through London are in a ‘serious condition’

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Horses. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Two of the five horses which caused havoc yesterday after running through central London are in a “serious condition”, it is understood.

A government minister has confirmed that two of the animals, which bolted after being spooked by construction noises, are being cared for.

This comes after a total of five Army horses were seen galloping through the streets of London on Wednesday, with four soldiers injured, after being thrown by them.

One pedestrian was also injured, with the horses damaging a black cab, a van and a bus, among other things as they ran through the capital.

The horses bolted from central London and ran from near Victoria through the Strand and Aldwych, before being ‘contained’ near Limehouse in the east of the capital.

Defence minister James Cartlidge told Sky News this morning: “There were five horses. They have all been recovered.

“Three of them are fine, two of them are unfortunately in a relatively serious condition and obviously we will be monitoring that condition.”

Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge provides an update on the military horses that ran loose in central London yesterday.



He says two of the horses are "unfortunately in a relatively serious condition."https://t.co/UJRpzNQWAq



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/A3iSQci2H3 April 25, 2024

He added: “They are in a serious condition, but as I understand, still alive.”

One of the horses was seen covered in blood as it ran through the capital.

“Obviously, we didn’t want that situation to happen. What I would stress to you is that this is very exceptional.

“You are probably aware that the army has horses out on exercise in central London every day of the week. It is about 150 horses on average exercising every day.

“So this is extremely unlikely this scenario. Unfortunately we have seen what has happened, but all I can say is the crucial thing, as you said yourself, no serious injuries to the public as far as we aware, and of course we will be keeping an eye on the situation.”

Following the incident yesterday, the British Army released a video statement about the situation, after working with the Met Police and City of London Police to catch them.

There have also been calls, including from Green peer Natalie Bennett, for Army horses to be removed from the capital after the incident.