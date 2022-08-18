Courageous Coltrane to defy Stradivarius in Lonsdale Cup

Stradivarius is aiming for his fourth Lonsdale Cup, having it won it three times previously (2018, 2019 & 2021)

ONLY three horses have won six times at York and after Copper Knight and Dakota Gold were beaten on Wednesday, STRADIVARIUS has a chance to surpass them as the winning-most horse on the Knavesmire.

His shot at glory comes in the Lonsdale Cup (2.25pm) and while I’ll be including him in my World Pool Quinella, he’s not the one I want in the win and place markets.

That honour falls upon COLTRANE who I think is a cracking bet at around 6/1.

He still needs to prove he’s up to winning a race like this, but he’s a fast-improving stayer who has taken his form to new heights this year.

He was a good winner at Royal Ascot and then absolutely bolted up in a Listed contest at Sandown before being far from disgraced when fourth in the Goodwood Cup last time.

Trueshan surely won’t run if the ground continues to dry up and while Stradivarius ran a cracker at Goodwood, he’s not got the scope for further improvement like Coltrane does.

I’d much prefer to back a horse on the rise than one who is in the twilight of his career.

The fact he bolted up in the Melrose at this meeting in 2020 only furthers my confidence in his chances and I’ll be disappointed if he’s not bang in contention at the finish.

Earlier on the card in the 1m4f handicap (1.50pm), keep an eye on PARTY ISLAND.

He was deeply impressive at Lingfield last time and he might surprise a few at around 18/1 under Silvestre de Sousa.

POINTERS

Party Island (win and place) 1.50pm York

Coltrane (win and place) 2.25pm York

Coltrane and Stradivarius (World Pool Quinella)