Don’t leave King out of your Hunt Cup Quinellas

Sir Michael Stoute is looking for his second Royal Hunt Cup success

THERE aren’t many more challenging puzzles to solve than today’s Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm).

30 runners hurtling down Ascot’s straight mile, almost all of whom could easily be well ahead of their handicap marks, means that finding the winner is very difficult, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to give it a good go.

ASTRO KING looks a must for the shortlist as he’s just four pounds higher than when second in the race 12 months ago.

He ran a cracker there and would have been an impressive winner had the proverbial ‘Group horse in a handicap’ in Real World not bolted up by nearly five lengths.

Sir Michael Stoute’s contender hasn’t done much since, but this has surely been the plan for a while and he had a pipe opener at Thirsk which should have left him spot on for this at 15/2.

He’s drawn in nine next-door to LEGEND OF DUBAI, who bolted up when last seen at Newmarket.

The son of Dubawi was an expensive purchase but just seems to have taken a bit of time to realise his full potential, though his win last time suggested connections might soon be seeing some return on their investment.

He ran around a bit at the finish there and he won’t be able to give away the distance he did in this, but he’s still got to be considered at 8/1, albeit off an 11-pounds higher mark.

Charlie Hills is enjoying a fine campaign and he must be hopeful his DARK SHIFT will go close.

The striking grey colt boasts an impressive Ascot record which has seen him win three of his five starts at the Berkshire track.

He was a bit disappointing on the face of it in the Victoria Cup on his seasonal reappearance but he was drawn on the wrong side of the track and all the action developed away from where he made his challenge.

The four-year-old bolted up at Nottingham last time and although he’s gone up seven pounds for that win, he’s effectively two pounds well-in under a five-pound penalty.

Hills is clearly fancying his chances as he’s booked top Australian pilot James McDonald who should be able to decide which route to go from a draw in 15.

If there’s one to throw in at a decent prize then it’s ARATUS.

Clive Cox’s four-year-old gelding enjoyed a great campaign last year winning all three of his starts at Doncaster, Newbury and Goodwood.

The most impressive of those came at Doncaster which was run on rattling fast ground, so he’ll have no issues with the likely fast conditions here.

He didn’t run badly in the aforementioned Victoria Cup considering he was another who wasn’t drawn in an ideal spot and the way he ran on suggested this step up to a mile would suit.

This is a big step up, but he might just surprise a few at around the 40/1 mark.

He’s drawn high and given we’re not entirely sure which side of the track will be the place to be, I’m going to play all four of the horses mentioned in a Quinella with the World Pool at tote.co.uk, which will once again be in operation today.

POINTERS

Quinella

(Astro King, Legend Of Dubai, Dark Shift, Aratus) 5.00pm Ascot