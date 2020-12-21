UK records 33,364 new coronavirus cases amid fears over new strain

The UK recorded 33,364 new cases of coronavirus on Monday as markets panicked and countries blocked travel from Britain over fears of a new strain of Covid.

The figure was lower than the 35,928 cases recorded on Sunday, which was the highest total seen during the Covid pandemic. But it was up from 20,263 cases last Monday.

Official figures showed that 215 people died within 28 days of testing positive with coronavirus, down from 326 yesterday and 232 a week ago.

Nonetheless, 3,215 people have died within 28 days of testing positive over the last seven days. That is up 7.7 per cent compared to the previous week.

The government is struggling to control coronavirus cases in the UK, prompting it to toughen restrictions on Saturday.

New coronavirus strain drives lockdown

London and parts of the south and south east are now under a new Tier 4 lockdown. It means non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms – among other businesses – must close.

People in Tier 4 are not allowed to spend Christmas with other households or leave the zone, while the rules have been tightened for the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus was a major problem.

Worries over new cases of the coronavirus strain have today caused major disruption in the UK. France has banned British freight and travel, leading to huge queues in Kent.

The EU has banned all British travellers to the Continent and Ireland until midnight tomorrow. Markets have been spooked, with the FTSE 100 and US and European stocks deep in negative territory.

Johnson is due to give a press conference at 5pm to discuss the travel chaos and virus.