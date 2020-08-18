UK records 1,089 new positive coronavirus cases

The UK recorded 1,089 new positive cases of coronavirus today, up from 713 yesterday, government figures showed.

A further 12 people died after testing positive for covid-19 within 28 days.

The UK has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on eight out of the last 10 days.

Earlier health minister Matt Hancock welcomed figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which showed 152 death certificates mentioned covid-19 in the week to 7 August – the lowest number of deaths citing Covid-19 since the week ending 20 March (103 deaths).

Overall deaths were below the five-year average for the eighth week in a row.

Hancock tweeted: “Whilst every death is a tragedy, this data is very promising.

“The number of coronavirus deaths (week ending August 7th) was the lowest since March & for the 8th consecutive week, total deaths were lower than the average for this time of year.”

Today, the government said it was axing Public Health England (PHE) which has played a critical role in the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its pandemic-fighting role will be assumed by the National Institute for Health Protection which will be formed through the merger of NHS Test and Trace, the Joint Biosecurity Centre and parts of PHE, and will have a mission of “protecting people from external threats to this country’s health,” Hancock said.

The new institute – which will be led by NHS Test and Trace chief Baroness Dido Harding – will report directly to the Department of Health and chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty.

It is understood that the new institute will be set up immediately, potentially as early as next month.