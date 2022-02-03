UK public sector security needs to be ‘agile’ amid fears of Russian cyberattack

The 2017 Wannacry attacks, which wreaked havoc on the NHS, proved just how damaging cyberattacks can be to the UK public sector, added chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Sonatype, Ilkka Turunen.

The UK’s public sector needs to be “agile” in employing the government’s new cybersecurity strategy, according to analysts, amid fears of a Russian devised cyberattack.

While the strategy, published last week, “looks good on paper” – there are significant areas of improvement.

Around 40 per cent of cyberattacks are aimed at the public sector, according to the National Cyber Security Centre, which puts it at risk as tensions between Russia and Ukraine hit boiling point.

“The increased digitalisation of public services will only serve as a catalyst for cyberattacks in the future,” explained Rajesh Muru, principal analyst at GlobalData.

“The UK government’s strategic initiative is essential, but the government needs to bring in additional strategic initiatives and programmes to reform and re-organise departments trying to build upon weak foundations.

“It could learn a thing or two from the private sector, when it comes to preparing for future digital services.”

Speaking to City A.M., Turunen noted that the new strategy fails to address informal software supply chains which are present in software used by the public sector.

“If public sector institutions don’t know what the supply chains in their software are, they will leave the fastest growing form of cyberattacks potentially unaddressed,” he explained.

From across the pond

The US earlier this week sent its top cybersecurity official Anne Neuberger to NATO, in a bid to prepare European allies for potential Russian cyberattacks.

It follows intelligence assessments suggesting that Russia would issue cyberattacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid, its communications systems and its government, prior to invading.

The White House said in a statement: “We have been warning for weeks and months, both publicly and privately, that cyberattacks could be part of a broad-based Russian effort to destabilise and further invade Ukraine.”

The relationship between Russia and Ukraine has been turbulent since Ukraine gained independence in 1991, but an invasion appears to be looming following a build-up of Russian troops on the border.

The importance of software supply chains is something the Biden administration recognised last year, by requiring supplier to produce a Software Bill of Materials – which functions like an “ingredients list” for software Turunen continued.

And with such a thing “notably absent” from the UK’s public sector strategy, it “will ultimately cause the UK’s cyber resilience to lag behind the US’”.