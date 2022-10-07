Joe Biden: Putin ‘not joking’ about using nuclear weapons
US President Joe Biden has warned Vladimir Putin is “not joking” about using nuclear weapons and the world could face the prospect of “armageddon”.
The leader of the free world made his comments at a fundraising event for his Democratic Party in New York, as the battle for eastern Ukraine continues to rage after Putin’s annexation of four territories into Russia.
He told guests, according to The Times: “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis”.
While saying the Russian army is “significantly underperforming,” the President warned donors, Putin needs to “find a way out”.
Putin has threatened the use of nuclear weapons saying he would “protect Russia and our people” using “all the means at our disposal. It is not a bluff.”
Biden said: “I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon”.