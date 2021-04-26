More UK home sellers are getting above asking price than at any time since Brexit vote

The number of UK properties that sold for more than the original asking price jumped to the highest level in more than six years last month.

The latest research showed that 16 per cent of homes sold for more than their initial price tag in March, compared to 11 per cent in February.

This is the highest figure recorded since May 2014, when 19 per cent of properties sold for more than owners had originally put them on the market for.

Meanwhile, in Match, a third of properties sold for less than the original asking price – the lowest number since records began, according to data from Propertymark.

Mark Hayward, chief policy advisor at Propertymark said: “It is fantastic to see the property market continuing to thrive, fuelled by the announcement to extend the stamp duty holiday.

“The pandemic has meant many homeowners currently living in urban and city areas have reconsidered their lifestyle and are now reprioritising how and where they want to live, especially with working from home becoming the new normal.

“The imbalance of supply and demand means it’s an extremely strong sellers’ market; properties are selling quickly and for over the asking price, and this is something we expect will continue in the coming months.”

