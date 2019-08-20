UK officials ‘unshackled’ from EU meetings ahead of Brexit

The government has told UK officials and ministers to stop attending “most” European Union meetings from the start of next month.

The move, which will come into effect from 1 September, is billed as enabling officials to “focus on our future relationship with the EU and other partners around the world”.

From that point on, attendance will be decided on a case-by-case basis, “when it is in our interests, with particular regard to meetings on UK exit, sovereignty, international relations, security,” according to the Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU).

“This decision reflects the fact that the UK’s exit from the EU on 31 October is now very close and many of the discussions in EU meetings will be about the future of the Union after the UK has left,” the department explained, adding it made sense to”unshackle” officials so they can focus on “our immediate national priorities”, including preparations for Brexit and new trade deals.

“This decision is not intended in any way to frustrate the functioning of the EU,” the government added. “The UK’s vote will be delegated in a way that does not obstruct the ongoing business of the remaining 27 EU members.”

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay said: “An incredible amount of time and effort goes into EU meetings with attendance just the tip of the iceberg. Our diligent, world-class officials also spend many hours preparing for them whether in reading the necessary papers or working on briefings.

“From now on we will only go to the meetings that really matter, reducing attendance by over half and saving hundreds of hours. This will free up time for Ministers and their officials to get on with preparing for our departure on October 31 and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead.”

