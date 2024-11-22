UK ‘not at war’ Starmer insists as he rebukes Putin’s ‘irresponsible rhetoric’

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the UK is “not at war” and criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his “irresponsible rhetoric”. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

The Prime Minister asked during a round of regional radio interviews about concerns over escalation in the conflict in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russia used a new ballistic missile in Ukraine, which Putin said was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles they supplied to Ukraine to be used in Russia.

He said: “We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol presenter John Darvall, Sir Keir was asked about people being “very worried about what’s going on right now in Ukraine”.

The host said: “There are thousands of jobs in defence in our part of the world, including [MoD] Abbey Wood at Filton [home to the armed forces’ procurement organisations].

“Storm Shadow missiles are made there. The government – your government – has not confirmed or denied that they’ve been used on Russian territory.

“But there are a lot of people in defence and a lot of people very worried about what’s going on right now in Ukraine. Are we at war?”

Putin ‘the aggressor’

The Prime Minister responded: “No, we are not at war, but Ukraine certainly is because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia and that war has now been going on for just over 1,000 days. That’s 1,000 days of aggression from Russia and 1,000 days of sacrifice for Ukraine.

“That is why we’ve said consistently that we stand by Ukraine, we cannot allow Putin to win this war.”

Pressed on “despite the fact that he [Putin] said it’s going global?”, Starmer insisted: “Well, there’s irresponsible rhetoric. What I’m very clear about is this: Russia is the aggressor.

“This war could end today if Putin stopped being the aggressor. And it is not just a question of sovereignty in Ukraine, it’s a matter of our rights and our freedoms, this affects.”

The PM continued to cite the UK public’s support for Ukraine, saying: “I didn’t think in my lifetime I’d ever see a European country invaded again with tanks rolling across borders.

“That is why I’m proud of the fact that the UK for over 1,000 days now has been steadfast in our support for Ukraine and I know that’s felt across the country because in the general election wherever we went it was clear that people absolutely understand why Russia cannot be allowed to win this war.”

Polling by Ipsos found this week that over half – 54 per cent – of Brits back the government providing economic, humanitarian and defensive military assistance to Ukraine.