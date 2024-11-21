Defence secretary refuses to confirm whether UK missiles were used against Russia

The defence secretary has insisted he “won’t be drawn on operational details” of the conflict in Ukraine, amid reports UK-made Storm Shadow missiles have been fired into Russia. Photo: PA

The defence secretary has insisted he “won’t be drawn on operational details” of the conflict in Ukraine amid reports UK-made missiles have been fired into Russia.

Russia’s military said it has shot down two UK-made Storm Shadow missiles, following reports that debris from the weapons had been discovered in the country’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

Kyiv has meanwhile claimed Moscow has fired intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at one of its cities, which would be the first time such a weapon has been used in the war.

The claims come after President Joe Biden gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky permission to fire US-made long-range ATACMS missiles into Russian territory.

Asked to confirm reports Storm Shadow missiles had been used by Ukraine, defence secretary John Healey told MPs today said: “I won’t be drawn on the operational details of the conflict.

“It risks both operational security and in the end the only one that benefits from such a public debate is President Putin.”

Ukraine ‘self-defence’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted UK support for Ukraine is “always for self-defence”, as he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting “destruction, not peace”.

The battle lines in Ukraine are now “less stable than at any time since the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion”, Healey added, citing British intelligence.

“This is a serious moment,” he told MPs.

“While Ukrainian actions on the battlefield speak for themselves, be in no doubt that the UK government is stepping up our support for Ukraine, determined to continue doubling down.”

Speaking in the Commons, Starmer insisted the UK “will not be deterred or distracted by reckless threats”, in reference to Putin lowering the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal.

Starmer also told MPs: “We have consistently said we’ll do what it takes to support Ukraine and put it in the best possible position going into the winter.”

He added that the UK’s support “is proportionate, co-ordinated, agile and a response to Russia’s own actions and it is in accordance with international law”.

ICBM reports

Downing Street later described the unconfirmed reports Russia had launched an ICBM into Ukraine as “deeply concerning”.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he did not “want to get ahead of our intelligence services who are looking at these reports urgently”.

He added: “But if true, clearly this would be another example of grave, reckless and escalatory behaviour from Russia and only serves to strengthen our resolve.”