UK nationals warned against travelling to Iraq and Iran

The UK has warned its nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq or Iran in the wake of the US airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Soleimani, widely considered the second in command to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the architect of the Islamic Republic’s regional policy, was assassinated at Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday morning to prevent an “imminent attack” that would have endangered US personnel in the region.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab has advised UK nationals not to travel to Iraq outside of the Kurdistan region and for only essential travel to Iran.

“Given heightened tensions in the region, the Foreign Office now advise people not to travel to Iraq, with the exception of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and to consider carefully whether it’s essential to travel to Iran,” Raab said in a statement.

“We will keep this under review.”

The attack has escalated tensions between the US and the Middle East with Iran promising to enact revenge.

US President Donald Trump, who authorised the airstrike, said: “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!

“He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of protesters killed in Iran itself.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe.

“He should have been taken out many years ago!”, he finished.

In a statement yesterday, Raab accepted the Soleimani-led Quds force posed an “aggressive threat” but urged a de-escalation in tensions.

He said: “We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

“Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”