UK mobile operators urge government to speed up mast reforms

The UK’s mobile operators have called on the government to accelerate planned reforms to ensure rural coverage is improved and networks can handle higher demand for data.

Mobile UK, the trade body that represents Vodafone, O2, EE and Three, called on ministers to urgently remove barriers to expanding 4G and 5G coverage.

This included a relaxation of planning laws to allow telecoms firms to build larger masts and carry out improvements on existing infrastructure.

The operators said the urgency of the reforms had been thrown into even sharper relief by the coronavirus crisis, as higher levels of network usage are set to continue even after lockdown ends.

Research carried out by Mobile UK and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) showed that nearly 80 per cent of businesses plan to either maintain or increase their lockdown levels of mobile network usage over the next year.

In addition, almost 60 per cent of respondents said that improved mobile coverage and data capacity would help their businesses resume operations after lockdown.

Gareth Elliot, Mobile UK head of policy and communications, said increased network usage was “not simply a flash in the pan”.

“It is therefore all the more important that changes that will break down barriers to building the necessary 4G and 5G infrastructure are brought forward.

“In particular, planning proposals must be translated into legislative change this year, so that the economic recovery from Covid can be supported by world-class digital infrastructure.”

BCC co-executive director Claire Walker added: “With a majority of firms expecting to continue working from home for the foreseeable future, and fewer employees commuting to city centres, it will be critical to accelerate solutions to improving areas with partial or no coverage to ensure that no business is left behind.”

Earlier this year the government unveiled a £1bn plan designed to extend 4G mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2025.

But the scheme, which will enable operators to share masts in remote areas, is dependent on new laws to allow mobile firms to upgrade their equipment.