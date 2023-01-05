Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as new Europe chief

Nokia has appointed Rolf Werner as the firm’s new Senior Vice President for Europe, the company announced today.

Werner joins the Finnish telecoms firm from Cognizant, where he was CEO for Cognizant Germany, overseeing the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. He has also held senior positions at Fujitsu, Global Logic, and T-Systems.

Dr. Rolf Werner

Nokia said Werner will tasked with growing Nokia’s market share in the region, where it has struggled to maintain and grow its market share.

Werner said it was “an excellent time” to be joining the company. “It is clear that Nokia has an excellent opportunity to seize the market as one of very few companies that can offer solutions to its customers across the full range of technologies available in the industry,” he added.

Ricky Corker, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Nokia, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Rolf to the company.

Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia’s European organization through the next stage of our corporate development.”