UK mobile operators ‘must be cautious’ over Huawei

In a move that will spark further uncertainty over Huawei’s role in UK telecoms infrastructure, Wright said the government must “think carefully” before it makes a decision about the Chinese tech firm. Read more: Chinese ambassador warns UK ban on Huawei would send very bad signal
Wright denied the delay to the UK’s verdict had been caused by the Tory leadership race, and pointed instead to the US’s decision to add Huawei to a trade blacklist.
“If there is a complete ban on the inclusion of Huawei equipment in 5G networks then of course that means what it says.”
US President Donald Trump has rolled out a ban on the Chinese firm amid fears its technology could be used by Beijing for spying, and has urged America’s allies to follow suit.
Leaks from a national security meeting earlier this year revealed the UK would ban Huawei from core parts of its 5G network but allow it to participate in non-core areas.
But the government is still yet to confirm its position towards the Chinese tech giant, and mobile operator EE has already launched its 5G network in six UK cities using Huawei equipment.
“Because those decisions have been made by the US relatively recently that means we have to take a step back and think carefully about them before we make our final decision,” he said.