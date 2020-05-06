UK lockdown: Shoppers spend more on booze, beauty and crafts

Brits have been splashing out on tequila, crafts and their beauty and exercise regimes during the UK lockdown, according to the latest data on consumer spending.

The data from John Lewis showed that sales of skincare products jumped 183 per cent and facial masks are hair treatments soared 187 per cent during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Make-up and self-tanning product sales surged 57 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

Sales of elastic soared by a huge 1430 per cent as people made their own face masks, and demand was “stronger than ever” for sewing machines and knitting yarn, the department store said.

Perhaps more unexpectedly, sales of landline phones jumped 80 per cent during the UK lockdown despite the popularity of Zoom calls.

Other popular buys included decorative bedding, which saw sales rise 130 per cent.

Many people were using the extra time at home to experiment in the kitchen, with 26 per cent of respondents saying they had cooked more unusual meals.

Waitrose.com searches for cuisines including Japanese and Thai food have soared and sales of kimchi rose 43 per cent.

In total, 25 per cent of alcohol drinkers are consuming more booze during the UK lockdown, but 21 per cent said they were drinking less as pubs and restaurants are closed.

Tequila sales have surged 175 per cent and liqueurs sales are up 78 per cent as people experiment with cocktails at home.

“The past few weeks have been unlike anything any of us have ever experienced,” said Simon Coble, director of general merchandise at John Lewis.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every part of our lives, from how we communicate to how we live day to day, and even how we keep our children entertained.

“This time at home has in some ways brought people closer together, providing that extra time to call a loved one or spend precious quality time with the family.”

He added: “From keeping in touch with work and loved ones driving high demand for laptops and landlines, the country has also been buying gym equipment, self care products and loungewear as people seek comfort and solutions to cope with the evolving environment around them.”