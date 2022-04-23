UK launches inquiry into oligarch charity with royal ties

Kantor has pledged £3m to Prince Charles’s foundation. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The UK has launched an inquiry into a Russian oligarch’s charity with ties to the Royal household.

The Kantor Charitable foundation – owned by fertiliser magnate Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor – has donated £9m to Marylebone’s King Edward VII’s Hospital as well as promised £3m to the Prince’s Foundation, a charity set up by Prince Charles.

After Kantor had his assets frozen as part of the government’s crackdown on Putin’s allies, the charity watchdog launched an investigation to determine whether the foundation can continue to operate as well as vet trustees’ conduct.

“We are committed to protecting the integrity of the charitable sector and are clear that an individual sanctioned in the UK cannot act as a trustee,” said a spokesperson for the Charity Commission.

“These inquiries are part of our ongoing and wide-ranging work in response to the crisis in Ukraine.”

The hospital received a donation from Kantor in 2018 to develop an outpatient and diagnostic centre.

“Dr Moshe Kantor has informed us he has decided to step back completely from all charitable activity in the UK,” said a hospital spokesperson.

“Dr Kantor has indicated that, in the light of this decision, he is content that his name is no longer used in relation to any of the major projects funded by the Kantor Charitable Foundation.”