UK inflation smashes forecasts to stay in double digits at 10.1 per cent in March

UK inflation has smashed expectations to stick in the double digits, in a sign that the cost of living crisis is still gripping families and businesses across the country, official figures out today reveal.

The rate of price increases trimmed to 10.1 per cent last month, down from another shock rise to 10.4 per cent in February, according to the consumer price index released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The number was above the City’s expectations of a fall to 9.8 per cent.

March’s inflation rate was held high by rapidly increasing food prices, which jumped more than 19 per cent, the fastest acceleration since the 1970s.

“Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level,” Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said.

“The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year. Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago.”

“However, these were partially offset by the cost of food, which is still climbing steeply, with bread and cereal price inflation at a record high,” he added.

Worryingly, strong price pressures hidden within the numbers remain, with the rate of core inflation – which strips out food and energy price movements and is seen as a more accurate measure of price tension – still pretty high.

It was unchanged at 6.2 per cent annually in March and hit 0.9 per cent on a monthly basis.

How will this impact the interest rate decision?

Bank of England officials have stressed they need to see a reduction in underlying core inflation before feeling comfortable to stop hiking interest rates.

Experts pinpointed today’s inflation numbers as crucial to the Bank’s decision on whether to hike interest rates for the twelfth time in a row at its next meeting on 11 May.

The overshoot will likely tip the balance in favour of Governor Andrew Bailey and co lifting borrowing costs another 25 basis points to post a financial crisis high of 4.5 per cent.

Inflation is wiping out Brits’ living standards at a historic pace. Numbers from the ONS yesterday showed real wages fell 4.1 per cent and calculations from the economic think tank the National Institute for Economic and Social Research put households on course for a massive spending power hit.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses.”

