UK inflation sinks to four-year low as coronavirus puts pressure on prices

UK inflation fell to a four-year low in May as coronavirus sucked demand from the global economy, leaving the Bank of England free to boost its stimulus programme again.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 0.5 per cent last month, falling from 0.8 per cent in April, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed, in line with expectations.

UK inflation is well below the BoE’s two per cent target and the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, which will be announced tomorrow, is expected to include some ramping up of its quantitative easing programme to help boost the economy.

“The growth in consumer prices again slowed to the lowest annual rate in four years,” said deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow.

“The cost of games and toys fell back from last month’s rises, while there was a continued drop in prices at the pump in May, following the huge crude price falls seen in recent months,” he continued.

“Outside these areas, we are seeing few significant changes to the prices in the shops,” Athow said.

Today’s ONS release also showed that the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rate was 0.7 per cent in May, down from 0.9 per cent the month before.

The biggest downward pressure on the CPIH rate came from transport, with the rise of fuel falling between April and May, compared to a rise during the same period in 2019.

Falling recreation and culture prices also pulled the reading further down, but rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages partially offset downward pressures on the rate.

Core inflation — which excludes typically volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices — showed less of a decline, falling to 1.2 per cent from April’s 1.4 per cent. Economists had forecast a small drop to 1.3 per cent.

“We expect CPI inflation to hover close to zero throughout the second half of this year, provided oil prices don’t surge,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Samuel Tombs.

“A period of deflation would result if the government cut VAT to pep up the recovery, though we expect it to pull other fiscal levers instead.”

“The outlook for extremely low inflation, then, fully justifies the MPC announcing more quantitative easing at tomorrow’s meeting,” Tombs continued.

Responding to the new UK inflation readings, Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, said: “Even though the long term impact of government and Bank of England policy might be inflationary, there will be no signs of it in the current environment”.

“Inflation is not something that is going to worry the Bank for some time, it will be more concerned about growth.”