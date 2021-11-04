UK households increasingly plug electric car charging points as key feature

The number of UK homes listed for sale advertising an electric car charging point on the premises or in a nearby street has increased by 541 per cent compared to this time last year, according to Rightmove.

The total number of properties for sale on the property service that include a mention of this feature has increased by approximately 50 per cent since the start of September.

Agents also report that more buyers are enquiring about electric car charging points in homes for sale.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, predicts that electric charging points will become an increasingly common feature.

He said: “Alongside the energy performance of a home, we anticipate electric car charging points will become more important for buyers over the next few years, and will be an additional selling point for movers listing their home.”

The significant rise is likely driven by a combination of homeowners upgrading their properties with electric charging points before selling, rising numbers of public charging points being installed across the UK, and more agents highlighting charging points in listings for potential buyers.

The study analysed the number of properties for sale that mention an electric car charging point in the property description to prospective buyers.

This excluded new build homes to determine the uplift in older homes having charging points installed or available nearby.