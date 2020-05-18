UK households gloomy about finances as coronavirus crisis hits home

UK households were slightly more positive about their finances in May than in April, but the month still ranked as one of the most pessimistic since 2009.

IHS Markit’s UK household finance index (HFI) – which measures households’ overall perceptions of financial wellbeing – recorded 37.8 in May, up slightly from April’s eight-and-a-half year low of 34.9.

Although the headline number rose, it remained among the worst month recorded since the survey was started in 2009.

There was also a small rise in the future household finance index, although the figure still showed a strong degree of pessimism towards the outlook for financial health.

UK households reported a further severe decline in workplace activity during May.

The rate of decrease was unchanged from April’s survey record, with those employed in media, culture or entertainment sectors signalling the sharpest decline in activity.

The survey showed that Incomes from employment deteriorated at the fastest rate on record in May.

Prior to April, the strongest decline was seen in March 2009, although

the two most recent drops in incomes outpaced this by a wide margin.

Job security perceptions sank into deep pessimistic territory in

April, and latest data revealed that perceptions remained at this

level during May.

The negative job security outlook was broad-based across all industries.

However, there were little signs of stress on household balance sheets despite a further strong deterioration in earnings.

Debt levels held stable once again, while unsecured lending needs rose only slightly.

The avoidance of rising consumer borrowing was largely achieved

through a rapid drop in household spending, with this index

falling to a survey-record low in May.

More than half of all survey respondents (51 per cent) reported a drop in household spending since April, with falling expenditure most widespread in the highest income brackets.

Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, said: “The financial toll of

the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent public health

measures has been heavy, with recent survey data showing

unparalleled declines in workplace activity and incomes from

employment.

“It is also disconcerting to see so many survey respondents

indicating concern towards job security, which could have

a significant impact on consumer spending if the negative

economic impact of the pandemic is protracted.

“Nevertheless, there still appears to be little stress on

household balance sheets, although this partly reflected

a survey-record slump in household spending during May.

“Debt levels were broadly unchanged and unsecured lending

needs such as credit cards barely rose. The concern for the

household sector remains the labour market, which will be

vital in determining the speed at which consumer spending

can return once the economy emerges from the lockdown.”