UK house prices to fall five per cent this year

UK house prices will continue to fall and won’t recover those losses until the end of 2022, analysts have forecast.

Buyers are likely to be nervous about big purchases and house prices as personal finances come under scrutiny amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing house prices to drop five per cent this year, the 9–22 June poll of strategists by Reuters found.

In a worst-case scenario values will fall 11 per cent this year, the poll found.

However prices are forecast to rise 1.5 per cent next year and 3.5 per cent in 2022.

In London, prices will also fall five per cent this year but recovery in the capital is expected to be stronger. Prices there will rise two per cent next year and 4.3 per cent in 2022.

Britain’s economy shrank by a quarter in March and April as sectors of industry were shut down, leading businesses to shed jobs and vacancies to plunge by a record amount.

In a poll taken in February, before the worst impact of the pandemic was known, house prices were forecast to rise two per cent this year and 2.8 per cent in 2021.

“Housing market activity is unlikely to return to normal levels until it is clear that the worst of the Covid-19 crisis is behind us,” said Andrew Brigden at Fathom Consulting.

Further clouding the outlook, Britain’s transition period after leaving the EU is due to expire at the end of December and so far there has been little signs as to the future relationship the two sides will have.

“While Covid-19 has caused a wave of uncertainty, Brexit is still on the horizon and a no deal may put further downward pressure on house prices, both before and after the transition period ends,” PwC’s Jamie Durham said.