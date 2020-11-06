UK house prices see fastest growth for four years but monthly rate slows

UK house prices grew at their fastest annual rate since mid-2016 in October, new figures have shown, although month-on-month growth slowed considerably.

House prices jumped 7.5 per cent in October, according to the Halifax house price index. Yet growth slowed to 0.3 per cent when looked at on a monthly basis, the slowest expansion in four months.

Property values have shot up in the UK during the pandemic despite the worst economic downturn in living memory.

Prices grew 1.6 per cent month on month in September after climbing by the same amount in August.

The bullish figures reflect increased demand from people seeking more space amid the pandemic.

However, Halifax last month warned it was unlikely that the British housing market would “remain immune” to the historic economic slowdown.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July raised the threshold at which stamp duty is paid to £500,000. The “holiday” will last until the end of March 2021.

Analysts said the policy, combined with pent up demand from the initial UK lockdown in March, had fuelled a spike in activity over the summer.

But fresh lockdown restrictions and a rise in unemployment, combined with uncertainty over the upcoming Brexit deadline, may contribute to greater hesitancy among buyers.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, last month warned house prices could fall by as much as five per cent by mid-2021.