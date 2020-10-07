UK house prices jump again in September as market defies gravity

UK house prices continued their stellar rise in September despite the raging coronavirus pandemic as people working from home sought more space, according to the new Halifax house price index.

Yet Halifax warned it is “unlikely” that the housing market will “remain immune” to the historic economic slowdown caused by coronavirus.

House prices grew 1.6 per cent month on month in September, Halifax said. That took the average price to £249,870.

The rise meant properties were worth 7.3 per cent more on average than they were a year earlier. However, Halifax said the annual figure was flattering because the property market was subdued a year ago due to worries over Brexit.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said the housing market had been “extremely strong” since restrictions on it were lifted in May.

He said Halifax had received more mortgage applications from both first-time buyers and people moving home than at any time since 2008.

“There has been a fundamental shift in demand from buyers brought about by the structural effects of increased home working and a desire for more space,” Galley said.

He added that “the stamp duty holiday is incentivising vendors and buyers to close deals at pace before the break ends next March”.

UK house prices ‘unlikely’ to keep rising

Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised the threshold at which stamp duty is paid to £500,000 until the end of March 2021. Analysts say the policy has combined with demand that built up during lockdown to fuel buying.

North London estate agent Jeremy Leaf said: “These figures very clearly show the impact of pent-up demand, the stamp duty holiday and low interest rates on the market post lockdown.

Yet Leaf said that “demand has lost a little momentum over the past few weeks”. He put this down to “the resurgence in Covid-19 and new restrictions on businesses… making some buyers a little more nervous”.

Galley said: “It is highly unlikely that the housing market will continue to remain immune to the economic impact of the pandemic.”