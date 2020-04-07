UK house prices face unpredictable blow from coronavirus after March rise

UK house prices jumped three per cent year on year in March, before the impact of the coronavirus lockdown was felt.

On a monthly basis, UK house prices were flat with an average price of £240,384, according to the latest Halifax research.

Read more: UK house prices set to drop as sales plummet during pandemic

However, the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK is likely to have an impact on house prices following the introduction of a nationwide lockdown introduced on 23 March.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax, said: “The UK housing market began March with similar trends to previous months, as key market indicators showed a sustained level of buyer and seller activity.

“Overall average house prices in the month were little changed from February’s record high, while annual growth nudged up to 3 per cent.

“These factors all underlined a positive trajectory and increased momentum in the early part of the year, with confidence rising as political and economic uncertainty eased. However, it’s clear we ended the month in very different territory as a result of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

More to follow