UK house prices dip in April as coronavirus lockdown brings market to standstill

UK house prices dipped in April as property market was brought to a standstill by the coronavirus lockdown.

UK house prices dropped 0.6 per cent in April compared to the previous month to an average price of £238,511.

On an annual basis, house prices increased 2.7 per cent compared to April last year, according to the latest Halifax data.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “The impact of measures taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus started to filter through to the housing market in April, with average prices falling by 0.6 per cent compared to March, and the annual growth rate easing to 2.7 per cent.

“With market activity currently almost at a complete standstill, the limited number of transactions available means that calculating average house prices has inevitably become more challenging.

“This will lead to a great deal of volatility until more data becomes available.”