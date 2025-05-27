UK-EU deal triggers strategic AI partnership

UK-EU AI deal. Image generated with AI

A new initiative has been launched to enhance AI collaboration across Europe, building on the recent agreement between the UK and the EU.

This partnership invites leading UK public research organisations to apply to become the UK’s gateway to Europe’s most advanced super-computing facilities, which are crucial for accelerating AI breakthroughs.

Strengthening ties through AI development

Following the Prime Minister’s negotiations to secure a new UK-EU deal, the government is now stepping up efforts to leverage this partnership for AI advancement.

Central to this effort is the establishment of the UK’s AI factory, ‘Antenna’, a hub that pledges to connect British researchers, startups, and institutions with Europe’s cutting edge supercomputers through a dedicated ‘AI factory’ collaboration.

This facility is set to provide unprecedented access to high-performance computing resources essential for handling vast sets of data, as well as complex AI models.

By expanding cross-border cooperation, ministers hope the initiative will help tackle critical challenges like climate change, healthcare innovation, and clean energy development, while driving economic growth and creating high skilled jobs in the UK.

Innovation and economic impact

Public research organisations have been invited to submit expressions of interest in the government-backed funding of up to €5m to establish the AI factory.

The partnership leverages the UK’s growing investment in AI infrastructure, including a £44bn investment in data centres since last year.

This also forms part of the government’s ambitious compute strategy, a ten year roadmap designed to increase national computing capacity twenty-fold, allowing for faster innovation cycles and stronger global competitiveness.

Minister for AI, Feryal Clark, highlighted the significance of the collaboration: “By linking British innovators to Europe’s most advanced supercomputers, we are turbocharging our ability to address global challenges, drive economic growth, and lead in AI development.

This partnership is a cornerstone of our plan for change and a clear signal that the UK is committed to being a trusted global AI partner”.

The initiative follows Kei Starmer’s “AI opportunities action plan”, a government strategy launched in January which aims to accelerate AI adoption across the UK economy through enhanced infrastructure, innovation and collaboration with the private sector.

The plan has already catalysed over £14bn in private investments from leading data centre operators.

A new UK-EU alliance

This new wave of AI collaboration follows the controversial new UK-EU agreement, which is aimed at removing trade barriers, supporting British industries, and strengthening partnerships across borders – though critics say it leaves the UK as a mere ‘rule-taker.’

The announcements comes amid growing concerns over the UK’s competitiveness in the field of AI, with Paris recently overtaking London as Europe’s leading tech hub for the first time.

Meanwhile, London saw the collapse of one of its best-known AI unicorns last week, Builder AI, while earlier this month London-listed Deliveroo agreed the terms of a takeover by its larger US rival Doordash.

What’s more, the fintech giant Revolut recently chose Paris as a base for continental European expansion in a blow to the city it was founded in.