UK energy debt collector accused of chasing customers with ‘Michael Jackson’ signed emails

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1986. But did he have a side-hustle as a UK energy debt collector? We will never know. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

MoneySavingExpert, the consumer site founded by Martin Lewis, has published claims of consumer harm and poor practice against an energy debt collection firm, including that it chased debts using the signature of late US popstar Michael Jackson.

The website investigated “hundreds” of complaints on its forum about the practices of Barratt Smith Brown when pursuing debts from former customers of Igloo Energy and Together Energy, which collapsed in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

MSE highlighted reports that some customers had received emails from Barratt Smith Brown that were apparently signed by Jackson. The signature allegedly used appears to come from the late singer’s Wikipedia page.

Other claims signalled that Barratt Smith Brown pursued some customers for debts that they had already repaid or did not owe.

MSE said that when it contacted Barratt Smith Brown, the firm acknowledged a “processing error” that mistakenly sent a “template letter” to former customers of Together Energy.

It reportedly apologised to affected customers but, according to MSE, declined to comment on details like how many people were impacted.

Martin Lewis, the founder of MSE, has written to energy secretary Claire Coutinho and regulators calling for urgent action.

He wrote: “As you can see, consumers are stuck in an endless loop, trying to find someone to complain to. To put this in context, Barratt Smith Brown was sending debt collection letters, with what appears to be Michael Jackson’s (yes, the late US pop star’s) signature at the bottom, including to some who didn’t owe it debt.

“I am sure you will agree, debt collection, especially on a complex administration like this, needs proper oversight and the ability to complain to an independent higher authority that can make a binding ruling.

“I would ask if you can help both in the short term and for a long term fix to this lack of dispute resolution in this situation.”

City A.M. approached Barratt Smith Brown, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and Ofgem for comment.