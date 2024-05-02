Moneysupermarket: Owner of Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert takes inspiration from Abrdn as new name revealed

Martin Lewis (R) attends the ITV Gala at London Palladium on November 19, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Moneysupermarket.com, the owner of Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert and Quidco, has taken inspiration from Abrdn as it revealed its new name.

The London-listed group is to change the name of its corporate holding company to Mony Group from May 20.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Moneysupermarket.com said: “This change reflects how the group has evolved in recent years to become the UK’s leading listed tech-based savings platform, supporting not only its own well-trusted brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and Quidco, but also those of leading third-party businesses.

“This expansion beyond the original price comparison website means being named after just one of our consumer brands no longer represents the extent of the business today.”

The group added that there will be no changes to the consumer facing brands or their websites.

The change is similar to the eye-catching one made by Standard Life Aberdeen when it officially changed its name to Abrdn in July 2021.

At the time, Abrdn said the official name change marked a key milestone in the process of delivering on its strategy, noting that the new brand symbolises the transition to bring a clarity of focus.

It came after the company was ridiculed for the rebrand when it was first announced in April of that year.

In April 2024, Abrdn’s chief investment officer complained that the company is facing “corporate bullying” by the media due to its name.

In an interview with Financial News, Peter Branner said that the British press mocking the company’s disemvowelled name was taking it a step too far.

“I understand that corporate bullying to some extent is part of the game with the press, even though it’s a little childish to keep hammering the missing vowels in our name,” he said.

“Would you do that with an individual? How would you look at a person who makes fun of your name day in day out? It’s probably not ethical to do it. But apparently with companies it is different.”