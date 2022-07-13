UK covid death toll passes grim milestone of 200,000

A woman writes a message inside one of the hearts as volunteers continue to add them to the Covid-19 Memorial Wall outside St Thomas’ hospital on March 31, 2021 in London, England. Bereaved family members and teams of volunteers are in the process of painting at least 145,000 hearts along a half-mile stretch of wall opposite the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus-linked deaths has been passed as the UK grapples with a spike of a new variant.

Figures released by the Office for National Spastics show that as of last week there was 200,247 fatalities registered in the UK where Covid was referenced on the death certificate.

The watershed moment for the pandemic in Britain comes amid a surge in overall cases, and new sub-variants.

Of more than 330 deaths last week, 64 per cent were linked to the virus, which his an increase from 58 per cent in the previous seven days.

Increased overall deaths were also above the five-year average for almost all settings, such as homes, hospitals and care homes.

The number of deaths in the week ending 1 July 2022 was 11,828, up 12.1 per cent on the five-year average, with more than 412 involving Covid.

About 2.7 million people were estimated to have COVID-19 in the last week of june in private households – which was an increase of 18 per cent from 2.3 million the previous week.

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner MP, said: “This is a tragic milestone for our country and all those who have lost loved ones.

“The public deserves transparency about how the UK Government handled Covid.

“The Covid public inquiry cannot begin its work soon enough. There can be no excuses for not ensuring ministers are held accountable for their decisions.”