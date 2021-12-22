New record: UK reports more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day

More than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the UK today.

Britain has passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in a single day as the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire.

The UK today recorded 106,122 new daily Covid-19 cases bringing the weekly total to 643,219, up by 58.9 per cent compared to the previous week.

There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day, according to government data.

The news comes as the government mulls further lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Boris Johnson last night confirmed that Christmas get togethers will be allowed to go ahead, however he warned that a lockdown could be introduced before New Year.

Across Europe countries are shutting their borders to travellers from the UK as the Omicron variant surges. Austria, Germany and France have all introduced measures to effectively bar passengers from Britain.

The government has ramped up the UK’s booster vaccination programme in response to Omicron’s rapid spread. Today Britain said it would start vaccinating vulnerable children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 after the country’s medicines regulator approved the use of a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for a younger age group.

On Saturday 1m vaccine doses were administered across the UK with 30m people coming forward for a booster jab so far.

