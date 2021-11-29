German euthanasia clinics will not assist the unvaccinated

Germany’s Euthanasia Association has announced it will not assist unvaccinated patients with ending their lives.

The German Euthanasia Association has announced it will not assist unvaccinated patients with ending their lives due to staff safety concerns.

Verein Sterbehilfe, the German Euthanasia Association, has issued a statement declaring that clinics will now only help those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.

“Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness,” the Association said in a statement.

“Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission. As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms,” the statement continued.

It comes as Germany faces a surge in coronavirus patients amid concerns that Omicron – a new, highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus – is spreading globally.

Europe’s largest economy reported 1,414 deaths in the week to 22 November according to data from the World Health Organisation, taking the total death toll above the 100,000 mark. Over 75,000 cases were reported in a single day on 25 November.

Germany overturned a ban on professionally assisted suicide in February 2020 to allow euthanasia to take place within its borders.

