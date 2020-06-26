UK coronavirus deaths jump by 186 to hit 43,414

UK coronavirus deaths increased by 186 overnight days before England is set to ease its lockdown, official data showed today.

That took the official UK death toll to 43,414, according to Department of Health data.

However, including suspected cases, UK coronavirus deaths are believed to have exceeded 50,000.

Read more: Bournemouth: ‘Major incident’ declared as Brits flock to the beach during heatwave

Today’s figure is the third day running that deaths have hit triple figures after Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled a significant easing of England’s lockdown.

From 4 July pubs, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and other shops can reopen following three months of closures to contain coronavirus.

Another 1,006 Brits tested positive for Covid-19 to bring the UK’s total number of diagnosed cases so far to 309,360.

The government had the capacity for 165,665 coronavirus tests yesterday, the Department of Health said. But it failed to say how many people it actually tested.

It comes after police announced a major incident yesterday after Brits flocked to Bournemouth’s beaches.

Thousands of sunseekers swarmed onto beaches in groups as large as 50 despite the government urging people to stay more than a metre apart.

Officials condemned the crowds, which emerged during a heatwave this week.

Council leader Vikki Slade said: “We are absolutely appalled at the scenes witnessed on our beaches, particularly at Bournemouth and Sandbanks, in the last 24 to 48 hours.”

“The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe. We have had no choice now but to declare a major incident and initiate an emergency response.”

In response to the major incident in Bournemouth health secretary Matt Hancock today warned the government could close beaches if people do not stick to social distancing guidelines.

Hancock said he would be “reluctant” to shut beaches but would do so if coronavirus infections spike.

Environment secretary George Eustice supported Hancock’s stance. He told the BBC “we do have the power to go back in and act”.

“We don’t want to do that and we will be very reluctant to do so”, he added.

“We are appealing to everyone who does decide to go to the beach to observe that social distancing and stay within their family”.

Yesterday the government revealed 149 people had died by 5pm on 24 June from coronavirus.

And the UK experienced 154 coronavirus deaths on 23 June after 171 died on 22 June.

Health experts have warned the UK of the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Read more: Coronavirus: Government urged to prepare for UK second wave

Medical experts wrote an open letter earlier this week urging politicians to prepare measures to protect Brits and the economy in the event of a second spike.

Some US states like Texas have paused their reopenings following lockdowns as coronavirus infections rocket. The US yesterday recorded its biggest one-day case increase since the start of the pandemic.

And Germany saw its R rate – the average number of people an infected person passes coronavirus to – jump back up to 2.88 over the weekend.

More to follow.