Beaches will be closed if social distancing not observed, government warns

Health secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the government does have the power to close beaches if social distancing guidelines are ignored.

Speaking on Talk Radio, Hancock said that though he was “reluctant” to shut public spaces after the lockdown, ministers would do so if there was a spike in coronavirus infections.

His comments came after a major incident was declared in Bournemouth after thousands took advantage of the sunny weather by heading to the south coast.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council said the beach was “stretched to the hilt” yesterday on what was the hottest day of the year so far.

However, council leader Vikki Slade said that it was not so much the number of visitors as their behaviour that had led to an incident being declared.

The bout of hot weather saw gridlock on the roads, illegal overnight camping, excessive waste, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-fuelled fights.

Environment secretary George Eustice reiterated Hancock’s comments to the BBC earlier today, saying that the health secretary had made it clear that “we do have the power to go back in and act”.

“We don’t want to do that and we will be very reluctant to do so”, he added.

“We are appealing to everyone who does decide to go to the beach to observe that social distancing and stay within their family”.

He also suggested that once the hot weather broke people would return to observing social distancing guidelines better.

The incident came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the latest tranche of lockdown easing measures, which will come into force from 4 July.

With the two metre social distancing rule being cut to “one metre plus”, swathes of the economy are now allowed to reopen, including pubs, bars, cafes, museums, art galleries, hotels and cinemas.