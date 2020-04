The UK’s coronavirus death toll has reached 16,509 after a further 449 people were confirmed to have died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Health and Social Care announced today that as of 9am this morning, 124,743 people in the UK had tested positive for coronavirus. In total, 386,044 people have been tested.

So far, 501,379 tests have been carried out, with 19,316 completed yesterday.

More to follow