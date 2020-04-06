UK coronavirus deaths hit 5,000 but daily rate slows

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen past 5,000, but the daily rate of growth slowed for the second consecutive day.

A total of 5,373 have now died after a further 439 deaths were recorded, the Department of Health has confirmed.

However, it marks the second consecutive day that the number of daily deaths have fallen.

The figures mark a drop of almost a third from the 621 fatalities reported yesterday. Saturday was the worst day so far with 708 deaths.

The death rate is now at its lowest since 31 March, when 381 deaths were recorded.

As of 9am this morning, 208,837 people have been tested, of whom 51,608 tested positive.

The health department also added new data showing the total number of tests, rather than just the number of people tested.

Across the UK 252,958 tests have concluded, with 13,069 carried out yesterday.