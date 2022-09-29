UK borrowing costs surge and pound slides after Truss backs mini-budget

Rates across the curve for UK government bonds, known as gilts, scaled higher today (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

UK borrowing costs fired higher and the pound slumped against the US dollar after prime minister Liz Truss doubled down on her tax cutting and borrowing plans.

Rates across the curve for UK government bonds, known as gilts, scaled higher today.

The yield on the 10-year UK government bond, known as a gilt, climbed 12 basis points to 4.129 per cent.

The 2-year gilt added 15 basis points, while the 10-year bond, used as a benchmark for interest rates in the UK, jumped 12 basis points to 4.131 per cent.

Yields on 10-year gilt have surged since mini-budget

Yields and prices move inversely, meaning today’s rate gains mean bond prices are falling.

Climbing rates come after prime minister Truss took to local BBC radio stations to slap down calls to ditch her £45bn tax and borrowing package.

The rapid acceleration in UK borrowing costs since last Friday’s mini-budget yesterday pushed some pension funds near insolvency, forcing the Bank of England to inject £65bn of emergency cash into markets to avert a “material risk” to the country’s financial plumbing.

At one point yesterday, yields on long-term government debt kissed a 24-year high, before reversing a whole percentage point after the Bank’s intervention. Such swings on bond markets are extremely rare.

Breaching cover for the first time since last Friday’s mini-budget drove wild-swings on financial markets, Truss backed her plans.

“We had to take decisive action” to boost the UK economy, adding she is prepared to take “controversial and difficult decisions”.

The world’s top economic institutions and experts have sharply critcised Truss’s measures fears they will fail to lift growth, fuel inflation and sour investor confidence in the UK.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme this morning, former governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, said the government’s mini-budget illustrated it is “working at some cross-purposes with the Bank [of England]”.

The Bank is trying to tame inflation by hiking interest rates, while the government is trying to protect demand with unfunded tax cuts. Inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9.9 per cent.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund, the world’s lender of last resort, urged Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to rethink their tax and borrowing plans.

Read more Bank of England launches £65bn emergency care package to tame UK market carnage

The pound tumbled around one per cent against the US dollar after Truss’s comments. It hit a record low against the greenback earlier this week.

London’s FTSE 100, home to the UK’s top companies, shed 1.74 per cent. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index nose dived 2.38 per cent.