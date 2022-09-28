Bank of England launches emergency bond buying to tame UK market carnage

“The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September,” it said it an emergency announcement early this morning (Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Bank of England will restart buying government debt in a bid to quash severe turmoil in UK markets.

“The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September,” it said in an emergency announcement early this morning.

The shock move has been triggered by rates on UK government debt surging to levels not seen since 1998.

Yields on the 30-year UK gilt shot up to around 5.05 per cent his morning, while the 10-year gilt, the benchmark for interest rates in Britain, also climbed.

But, rates on the 30-year instrument tanked more than 20 basis points to below five per cent immediately after the statement was published. Yields and prices move inversely.

“The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions. The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome,” the Bank said.

The pound slumped 0.4 per cent against the US dollar on the news and was down against the euro.

Earlier this week, sterling plunged to a record low against the greenback and has been volatile all week.

London’s FTSE 100 slumped 1.93 per cent.

More to follow.