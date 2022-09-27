Bank of England chief economist warns of ‘significant’ response to market turmoil

Sterling crash: The Bank of England has questions to answer

A “significant” response is needed from the Bank of England to stem the pound’s slump and UK borrowing costs from accelerating rapidly, the central bank’s chief economist said today.

Huw Pill said it is “difficult not to conclude” the Bank must hike interest rates steeply at its next meeting on 3 November after markets were rocked by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax bonfire.

The remarks open the door to a possible 100 basis point hike and further steep rises to rates.

The Bank has lifted rates seven times in a row to 2.25 per cent since last December. Markets think rates will peak at six per cent next year.

Pill’s comments were in response to sterling tumbling to a record low against the US dollar at the beginning of this week.

Yields on UK government debt, which are used by banks to set mortgage rates, have shot higher this week due to markets demanding a higher return to absorb more government borrowing.

The Bank was forced yesterday to issue an emergency statement to reassure investors it would respond to severe market volatility.

Mortgage lenders also pulled products due to uncertainty over the trajectory of interest rates.

The chancellor has said he will set out more details on the government’s tax cut and borrowing spree on 23 November.



The pound strengthened 0.82 per cent against the dollar on Pill’s comments, while the yield on the 10-year UK gilt was stable.

Yields and prices move inversely.

London’s FTSE 100 gave up gains.