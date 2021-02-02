UK betting giant Entain takes punt on Tabcorp as it eyes up Australian market

Ladbrokes owner Entain has today announced that it has made an offer for betting firm Tabcorp Holdings’ wagering and media business.

The non-binding indicative offer signals a desire from Entain to expand its services in Australia by becoming the country’s biggest betting company owner.

Entain already has a small presence in the Australian betting market through Ladbrokes and Neds International.

Any deal would meet its current strategy of expanding across regulated international markets.

The British company, which also owns Bwin and Coral, recently snubbed a takeover approach from MGM Resorts.

Entain says talks are at an early stage.

