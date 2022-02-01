UK betting council to introduce data sharing trial to prevent problem gamblers

The UK’s gaming and betting industry body announced this morning that it will be introducing a new scheme to share data on those most at risk of gambling harm.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) will work with GAMSTOP to run the ‘Single Customer View’ trial, which aims to identify those at risk of harm to ensure they are protected across all regulated companies.

It will prevent customers who have previously exhibited signs of severe problem gambling, or those who are at high risk, from simply moving to another operator without appropriate interventions being undertaken.

It may also mean additional safeguards for certain customers, while others may be prevented from betting entirely with other operators.

The trial has been delayed for almost two years due to data sharing concerns raised by the Information Commissioner’s Office, but the BGC has announced that work on the project has recommenced and the system could be tested by the end of March 2022

BGC members have invested over £1m in the trial and it will be governed by a code of conduct and controls around how operators should engage with customers, and how the information is used.

Wes Himes, Executive Director for Standards and Innovation for the Betting and Gaming Council, commented: “I am delighted with the commitment from BGC members and the significant financial investment they are undertaking to get on with delivering this scheme quickly.”

“Whilst many companies put forward proposals for this system, it was clear that GAMSTOP stood out from the rest. They are uniquely placed as they currently operate the online gambling self-exclusion scheme which has helped more than 250,000 people over the last five years.”

“We are committed to ensuring the trial scheme which focuses on those most at risk is proportionate and effective. We are getting on with the work of change and once again, demonstrating that despite the challenges and complexities, when it comes to safer gambling, technology is our friend.”