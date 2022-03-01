UK bars refuse to sell Russian vodka in show of solidarity to Ukraine

Several bar operators have said they will not serve Russian vodka amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Businesses including London Cocktail Club-operator Nightcap Group and Arc Inspirations said they were removing Russian vodka and other alcohol brands from their sites.

Bosses said they wanted to show solidarity with Ukrainians caught up in the unfolding conflict.

Sarah Willingham, Nightcap founder and former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur, told the PA news agency that the firm wanted to show its support as well as make financial donations to the cause.

She said: “The devastation in Ukraine is heartbreaking, and I cannot start to comprehend what it must be like for the people of Ukraine.

“It’s hard to sit here in our warm safe homes and do nothing.”

Leeds-based operator Arc Inspiration also pledged to not serve Russian vodka this week.

In social media posts, the hospitality operator said: “To show our support to the people of Ukraine we will no longer be pouring any Russian vodka in any of our bars.”

Northern hospitality operator Bundobust joined the initiative with co-founder Marko Husak tweeting to say he had reccomended to colleagues in the restaurant and bar sector that they “stop stocking Russian products.”

I’ve had quite a few messages from my colleagues in the restaurant, bar and beer industries asking if there is anything that they can do to help, so I’ve suggested that they can help by stop stocking Russian products. pic.twitter.com/OftnuQOjai — Marko Aleksandr Husak (@BundobustMarko) February 26, 2022