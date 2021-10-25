UK banks still stung by largest tax raid even if bank surcharge is slashed

London will sting banks with the largest tax raid out of all of the world’s leading finance hubs even if the Chancellor slashes the bank surcharge at this week’s budget.

UK based banks will still be hit by a 46.5 per cent levy in 2024 even if Chancellor Rishi Sunak cuts the bank surcharge to three per cent as he is expected to do at the budget and spending review on Wednesday, research by PwC has found.

The total tax rate puts London above New York, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. UK banks would be taxed almost twice as heavily than those based in Ireland even if the bank levy was set at three per cent, according to PwC.

The 1.25 percentage point hike to national insurance, compounded by the corporation tax rate lifting to 25 per cent in 2023, will drive the UK total tax rate on its banking sector to 50.5 per cent without any change to the bank levy.

Sunak is reportedly set to cut the bank surcharge on Wednesday from eight per cent in a bid to give the City a competitive edge over its international finance rivals.

However, even if the levy was scrapped entirely, the total tax rate would still be higher than all over major international finance centres.

More to follow.