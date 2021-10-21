Barclays record highest ever pre-tax profit

Barclays has posted a record group profit before tax of £6.9bn in its third quarter results.

This is a jump on the £2.4bn figure for the same quarter last year.

The bank also reported a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 14.9 per cent, compared to 3.6 per cent in the comparable period in 2020.

Earnings per share (EPS) were 30.8p, compared to 7.6p last year.

The group hit £16.8bn income for the third quarter in the year to date.

James E Staley, chief executive officer, said the performance demonstrated “the benefits of our diversified business model.”

He added: “We continue to support our customers and clients through the COVID-19 pandemic, have achieved a double-digit RoTE in every quarter year to date, and expect to deliver a full year RoTE above 10 per cent.

“While the CIB performance continues to be an area of strength for the group, we are also seeing evidence of a consumer recovery and the early signs of a more favourable rate environment. Against that backdrop, we are focused on balancing cost efficiencies with further investment into high-returning growth opportunities.”

Most analysts had been expecting third-quarter profits of £1.6 billion in the three months to September 30.

It comes after the group released £622 million of cash set aside in the first nine months of the year last year to cover expected defaults amid the pandemic.

The bank booked net charges of £120 million in the third quarter after a £797 million release in the previous three months.

Barclays said it is looking at driving further efficiencies in its franchises and “planned structural cost actions” over the fourth quarter, including in Barclays UK